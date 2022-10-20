Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Price Target at $64.47

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.47.

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in AppLovin by 41.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 273.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 110,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 80,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APP opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

