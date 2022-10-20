Brokerages Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Price Target at $115.80

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

