Brokerages Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Target Price at $5.63

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.60 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $300.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.49.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 929.78% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Articles

