Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Price Target at $14.67

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

