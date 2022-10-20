Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT at $123.90

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,228 shares of company stock worth $13,116,743. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,235,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

