Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) PT at $103.70

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.70.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 144,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

