Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) PT at $103.70

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.70.
IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.
In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IBP stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.75.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
