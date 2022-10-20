Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $95.35

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

