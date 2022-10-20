Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $109.20

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

MasTec stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 550.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MasTec by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,730,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,178,000 after acquiring an additional 199,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

