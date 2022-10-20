Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Navient in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

Navient Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Navient by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Navient by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

