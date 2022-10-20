Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $51.21

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $37.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

