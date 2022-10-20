Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $51.21

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $37.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.