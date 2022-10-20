Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $140.59

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Wingstop to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $123.07 on Monday. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $178.68. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Wingstop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.