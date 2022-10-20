Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. UBS Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average of $158.80. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $304.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

