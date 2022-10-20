Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after buying an additional 931,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,282 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.97. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

