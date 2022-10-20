Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NYSE:RRC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.