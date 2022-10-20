Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,595 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.