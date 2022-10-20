Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,329 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 290,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.