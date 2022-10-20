Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MUB stock opened at $102.97 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.