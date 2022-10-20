Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $517,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth $512,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Insider Activity at agilon health
agilon health Price Performance
AGL opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.32.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on agilon health (AGL)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.