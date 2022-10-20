Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $517,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth $512,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity at agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $211,172.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,154.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,154.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,388,762 shares of company stock worth $277,256,270. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AGL opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.32.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

See Also

