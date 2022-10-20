Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $828,000 Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.