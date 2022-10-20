Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,979,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $32,824,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

