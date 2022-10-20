Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 58,230 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,230 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $93,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

