Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $693,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5,835.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,348.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 779,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,235,000 after purchasing an additional 768,545 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.87 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56.

