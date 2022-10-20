Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,865 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.7% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 66,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $373.00. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

