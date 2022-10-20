Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

