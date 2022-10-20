Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $150.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.54.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SI stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 885.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 528,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 439.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 334,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.