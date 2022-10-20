Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.63.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.71. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$33.24 and a 52-week high of C$41.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.10.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

