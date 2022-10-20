Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.63.
Canadian Utilities Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.71. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$33.24 and a 52-week high of C$41.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
See Also
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.