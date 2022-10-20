Capital One Financial Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

