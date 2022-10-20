Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPX. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital Power to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.30.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE:CPX opened at C$43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.44. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.78.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.9399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,656,569.55. In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,656,569.55. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.