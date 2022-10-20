CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Down 1.7% After Analyst Downgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarGurus traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 7,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,260,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in CarGurus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CarGurus by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

