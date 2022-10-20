Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $285.96 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.20 and a 200-day moving average of $269.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

