Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 203.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Shares of CCL opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

