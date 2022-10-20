CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

CBRE Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.