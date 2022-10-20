Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Celanese worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Celanese by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $748,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Shares of CE opened at $92.59 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

