Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.59.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

