Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

