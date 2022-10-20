Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 115.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.75 ($1.40).

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,914.70 ($2,313.56). Insiders have bought 7,407 shares of company stock valued at $606,570 in the last quarter.

Centrica stock opened at GBX 69.88 ($0.84) on Monday. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 58 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 698.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

