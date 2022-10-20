Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.77.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $195.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 161.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.12 and its 200 day moving average is $178.87. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $218.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 66.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

