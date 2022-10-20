Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,164 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brinker International worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 125.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 1,383.4% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

EAT stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

