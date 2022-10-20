Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,949,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Shares of HAS opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

