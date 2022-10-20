Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,299 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,299 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,870,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.