Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 37,646 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,646 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

