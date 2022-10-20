Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

AtriCure stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

