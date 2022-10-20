Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,749 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tapestry by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Tapestry by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

