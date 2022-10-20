Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 68,984 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.86. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

