Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $654,000 Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XENE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

