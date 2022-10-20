Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 25,590 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,946 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 8.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Lyft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

