Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Atkore by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Atkore by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 0.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Atkore by 24.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

