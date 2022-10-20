Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,283 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,283 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 13.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 317,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 256,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,163,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

