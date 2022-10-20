Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $48.75 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

