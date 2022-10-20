Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,978 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,418,000 after buying an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $105.56 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

